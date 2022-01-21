Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.32) price target on the stock.

LON SLP opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($2.05).

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £19,807.16 ($27,025.73).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

