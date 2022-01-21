Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

SNV stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

