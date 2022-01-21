Tachyon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $13.28 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $607,330.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

