Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,618,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,954,000 after purchasing an additional 226,885 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.17. 1,006,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,842,512. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

