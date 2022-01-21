Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $215.00. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TTWO. KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

