Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 191.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 38.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 749,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,332,000 after buying an additional 209,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.