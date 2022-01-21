Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TARO. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 237.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,196,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

