TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TaskUs were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TASK. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $17,635,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

