TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Update

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

TaskUs stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $85.49.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. Analysts forecast that TaskUs will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

TASK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,069,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.