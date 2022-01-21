Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Cut to GBX 935

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.96) to GBX 935 ($12.76) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 728.80 ($9.94) on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 624.40 ($8.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 821.20 ($11.20). The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 666.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 696.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.