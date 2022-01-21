TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 367.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.01. 15,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,615. 3M has a 1-year low of $167.24 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.09. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

