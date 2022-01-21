TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.51. 34,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,629. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

