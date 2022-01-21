TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $35.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.63. The stock had a trading volume of 282,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

