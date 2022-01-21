TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

