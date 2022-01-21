TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,342 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. 182,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,836,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -886.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

