TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 5,363 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159,534 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100,719 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 691,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 592,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.55. 3,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,494. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.

