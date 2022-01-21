TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,509 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HEXO were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HEXO by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 61.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HEXO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $200.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

