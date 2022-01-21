TD Asset Management Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $2,218,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in US Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in US Foods by 27.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in US Foods by 46.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after buying an additional 3,621,241 shares in the last quarter.

USFD stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 236.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

