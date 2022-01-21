TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $358,000 in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE VSCO opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.