TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,018 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,018 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,275,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $292.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

