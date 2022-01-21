Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,962 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,572 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

