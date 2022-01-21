Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 60,000 Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085 over the last quarter.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRBU has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

