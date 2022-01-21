Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.25 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JEF opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

