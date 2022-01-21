Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bruker were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bruker by 516.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

