Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.29 Million in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 119.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 23.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lands’ End by 12.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $585.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

