Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.29 Million in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 54,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lands’ End by 119,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LE stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $585.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

