Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 23.08.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 11.63 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of 11.27 and a twelve month high of 23.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 123.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EverCommerce Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM).

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.