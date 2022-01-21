Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,865 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGCO were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.74. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

