Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 202,492 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 228,945 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

