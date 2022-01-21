Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 80,156 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,156 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bristow Group were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,355,000 after buying an additional 787,498 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 2,187.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bristow Group by 238.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $932.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

