TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,638,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of TEGNA worth $505,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

