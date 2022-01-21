Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $767.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.43 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

