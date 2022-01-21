Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tele2 AB (publ) in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tele2 AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $767.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.43 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.92%.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

