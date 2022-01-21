Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tellurian by 6.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 69.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

