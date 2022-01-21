Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 24.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $22,743,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -141.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

