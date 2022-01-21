TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $33.02 million and approximately $38,372.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00065873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.59 or 0.07110348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,389.68 or 1.00187342 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00060868 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,431,182,806 coins and its circulating supply is 38,430,453,698 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.