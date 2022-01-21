The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,723.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $74,876,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $120.01. 3,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

