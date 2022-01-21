The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,141 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $72,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $376,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,668,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,300,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 43.1% in the second quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

KO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.99. 521,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,444,490. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $263.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

