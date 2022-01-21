The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report earnings of $3.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $14.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.76 to $14.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.37 to $16.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,599,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COO opened at $393.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $359.84 and a one year high of $463.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

