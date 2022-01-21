The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 750 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.