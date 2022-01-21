The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,665. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,508 shares of company stock valued at $612,598 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.