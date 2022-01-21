The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,776 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $334,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 824,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,176,000 after buying an additional 88,373 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.37.

EL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.00. 45,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

