The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GDL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,073,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in The GDL Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 105,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The GDL Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The GDL Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The GDL Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

