The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Price Target to $17.50

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.50 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 204.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ZENV opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $20.01.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zenvia will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZENV. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at $11,880,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

