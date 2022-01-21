The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $209.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s previous close.

PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

PLD stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,905. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,690 shares of company stock worth $2,595,282 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after acquiring an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

