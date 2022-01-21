The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.05.

NYSE:PNC opened at $206.90 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

