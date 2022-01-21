The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. 630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,611. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

