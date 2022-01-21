The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post $554.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.00 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $748.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average is $159.36. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

