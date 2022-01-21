The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Southern by 31.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 549,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 571,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 34.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 90.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $67.88 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

