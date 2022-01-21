The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $51,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

NYSE SO opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

